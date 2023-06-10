The “Transformers” franchise is back in theaters with “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the latest installment in the big-screen, live-action adaptation of the beloved Hasbro toy line. “Rise of the Beasts,” which is the planned start of a new trilogy, is the seventh film in the series. Chronologically, it comes after “Bumblebee,” which was a prequel to the first five films in the series. This means you don’t technically have to watch or rewatch any of the Michael Bay-helmed movies before heading to the theater — but don’t you kind of want to anyway?

In case you forgot, Michael Bay was behind the camera for “Transformers” (2007), “Revenge of the Fallen” (2009), “Dark of the Moon” (2011), “Age of Extinction” (2014), and “The Last Knight” (2017). Travis Knight (“Kubo and the Two Strings”) took over for “Bumblebee” (2018) and Steven Caple Jr. (“Creed II”) stepped in for “Rise of the Beasts” (2023). The latest film in the franchise takes place in the 1990s, after the events of “Bumblebee.” In it, a new faction of Transformers called the Maximals join the Autobots as they battle to save Earth.

Unfortunately, it is not currently possible to watch all of the “Transformers” films in one streaming place. In fact, some of the movies — including the first two films in the franchise — are only available to watch as VOD rentals or purchases. But fret not. We’ll walk you through the options for which “Transformers” films are available to stream (and where) and which “Transformers” films are available to buy or rent (and where).

Streaming on Paramount+

Paramount Pictures distributes the “Transformers” films, which means they also have the rights to stream some (though not all) of the films in the franchise. You can stream these “Transformers” movies on Paramount+

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011)

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014)

“Bumblebee” (2018)

Streaming on Prime Video

Paramount Pictures

If you have a Prime Video subscription, you will be able to stream one of the “Transformers” films for no additional cost.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014)

Streaming on FuboTV

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

Streaming on DirecTV

Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

“Transformers” Movies to Rent or Buy on VOD

While “Transformers: Age of Extinction” is available to stream on Prime Video, you’ll have to shell out some cash to watch the other installments on the platform.

“Transformers” (2007)

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009)

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011)

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

“Bumblebee” (2018)