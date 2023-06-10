‘Transformers 6,’ ‘Spider-Verse’ in Tight Race for No. 1 at Box Office

by | June 10, 2023 @ 8:11 AM

”Rise of the Beasts“ currently has the edge with an estimated $60 million opening weekend

Paramount/Skydance’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is in a tight race with Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” for No. 1 at the box office, with both films expected to earn over $55 million domestically this weekend.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” currently has a slight edge, topping “Spider-Verse” on Friday with a $25.6 million opening day from 3,678 theaters. Some industry estimates are predicting a $58 million opening, while Paramount is predicting a $60 million launch. Either result would beat pre-release projections for a $50-55 million start.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

