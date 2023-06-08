Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne.

Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne.

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Gets a Second Roll of the Dice in Streaming | Chart

by | June 8, 2023 @ 3:37 PM

The fantasy-heist adventure disappointed at the box office, but it’s boosting Paramount+ now 

It’s been a strong year so far for Paramount+, and it just got a bit better, thanks to “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” 

The fantasy-heist flick based on the popular tabletop roleplaying game only pulled in $208 million in worldwide box office. But it was the most streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which is based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. 

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

