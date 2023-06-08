The fantasy-heist adventure disappointed at the box office, but it’s boosting Paramount+ now

The fantasy-heist flick based on the popular tabletop roleplaying game only pulled in $208 million in worldwide box office. But it was the most streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which is based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

It’s been a strong year so far for Paramount+, and it just got a bit better, thanks to “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

It’s easy to see why “Honor Among Thieves” has been a streaming hit since debuting on Paramount+ in May. For starters, the cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant. It’s also received great reviews from both fans and critics, especially when compared to the underwhelming “D&D” film trilogy that preceded it in the early 2000s. (The second one was made for TV, and the third one ended up with a DVD-only release.)

As TheWrap’s Lex Briscuso put it, “Honor Among Thieves” is a “tried and true fantasy-action odyssey that is approachable to folks who know next to nothing about the game as it is gratifying for fans.”

Sounds like a win-win for everyone. It’s also a win for Paramount+, which has now topped Whip Media’s ranker three times since the start of April. That’s second only to Netflix, which has led the ranker four times in the current quarter. (Disney+ has topped the ranker twice this quarter, and Apple TV+ has topped it once.)

Top streaming movies, June 2-4, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

Paramount+ was already off to a strong start this year: It led all streaming services in appearances on Whip Media’s weekly TV show ranker in the first quarter, for example. It was also third behind Netflix and Max when it came to appearances on Whip Media’s movie ranker between January and March.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on Max grabbed the silver medal for the second straight weekend. And “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Disney+ came in third, after being the most-streamed movie in the U.S. the previous two weekends.

“Air,” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s well-reviewed flick on Nike’s courtship of Michael Jordan, has continued to perform well on streaming, landing in the fourth spot this week. Since hitting Amazon’s Prime Video last month, “Air” hasn’t dropped below sixth place on Whip Media’s movie ranker.

Netflix dominated the bottom half of this week’s ranker thanks to a few flicks that have been ranker staples of late. Overall, Netflix, between “Missing,” “The Mother” and “A Man Called Otto,” tied Max with three entries in the top 10. And speaking of ranker staples, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues to crack the list weekly, coming in ninth place for Disney+ for the weekend.

Lastly, Max had a big week thanks to two movies that just arrived on streaming. “Reality,” the new drama film starring Sydney Sweeney as intelligence leaker Reality Winner, was the sixth most-streamed movie of last weekend, while Channing Tatum and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” landed in the 10th spot.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.