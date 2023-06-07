Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Could Get Topped by ‘Spider-Verse’ at the Box Office

by | June 7, 2023 @ 5:07 PM

The franchise’s sixth film has a lot of audience overlap with the well-received animated ”Spider-Man“ sequel

The No. 1 position at this weekend’s box office is up for grabs. While Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is stomping into theaters hoping to reclaim some of its franchise’s former box office glory, the top spot could be swiped by Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which is showing excellent midweek returns and could have long legs at the box office.

This is the first time in six years that a “Transformers” movie has graced the summer slate. Once upon a time, Michael Bay’s “Transformers” was the top franchise at the box office, sporting a lifetime total of $4.8 billion worldwide and a pair of billion-dollar hits with “Dark of the Moon” in 2011 and “Age of Extinction” in 2014.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Rebecca Ferguson in "Silo" on Apple TV+.

With ‘Silo,’ Apple TV+ Gets a Breakout Hit Long in the Making | Chart

Pride Roundtable: LGBTQ Actors Say Queer Characters Require Hiring Queer Writers | Video
Members of the media inspect the new Apple Vision Pro headset during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Forget the Headset: Apple’s Vision Pro Ushers in a New Era of Spatial Computing | PRO Insight
Melissa Gorga during "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion Part 1 Hits Series’ Highest Viewership Since 2019 (Exclusive)
UTA signs Gamesquare

UTA Signs Esports Company GameSquare | Exclusive
FEBRUARY 26: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Getty Collection)

SAG-AFTRA and Studios Have 3 Weeks to Reach a Contract – Here Are the Big Issues for Actors
Street Fighter 6 by Capcom

‘Street Fighter 6’ Knocks Out the Competition in PC Sales | Chart
Tom and Shiv close out "Succession"

How Much Would a 5th Season of ‘Succession’ Be Worth? | Charts