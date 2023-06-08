indiana-jones-and-the-dial-of-destiny-harrison-ford

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Early Tracking Predicts $60 Million Box Office Opening, Well Below ‘Crystal Skull’

June 8, 2023

”Dial of Destiny“ projected for significantly lower opening than ”Crystal Skull“

The first round of box office projections for Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” have arrived, and they are predicting a significant drop from the film’s 2008 predecessor “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” with an opening weekend of around $60 million.

By comparison, “Crystal Skull,” which opened on the Thursday before Memorial Day 15 years ago, earned a Fri.-Sun. opening of $100 million, going on to gross $317 million domestic and $790 million worldwide.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

