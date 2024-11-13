Jimmy Fallon Predicts Trump’s AG Will Be ‘Whoever Wins Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight’ | Video

The NBC host also explains why Kristi Noem earned an appointment too

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon hosting "The Tonight Show" (Photo Credit: NBC)

As Donald Trump continues to fill out his cabinet for his second administration, Jimmy Fallon has a guess on who might be chosen as attorney general — and they’ll literally have to fight for it.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon ran down the selections Trump has already made, including Chief of Staff, Border Czar and Ambassador to the UN, joking that it’s been a “grueling process” that’s included interviews, swimsuit competitions and evening gowns.

From there, he offered his prediction for Trump’s next appointment.

“His attorney general is gonna be whoever wins Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight,” Fallon joked.

The NBC host then noted that, according to reports, Trump is trying to build his cabinet more like a Silicon Valley start-up company, rather than a normal presidential cabinet.

“Also according to insiders, Trump thought Silicon Valley was where they make breast implants,” Fallon ribbed.

He then called out the selection of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, before explaining the logic behind Kristi Noem being chosen as Trump’s Homeland Security secretary.

“Noem has an impressive resumé. She was a congresswoman, a governor, and during the campaign she was Trump’s most trusted backup dancer,” Fallon joked, pulling up a clip of Noem and Trump dancing on stage together.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s monologue in the video above.

