‘The View’ Hosts Joke Sexual Assault Allegations Are Now Prerequisite for Trump’s Cabinet

As Donald Trump rounds out his second presidential cabinet, he continues to nominate people who have either faced or are currently facing sexual misconduct allegations. There are so many at this point that the hosts of “The View” think it might be a prerequisite to get a nomination.

Trump’s most recent pick was Mehmet Oz, who he nominated to oversee medicare and medicaid, despite the fact that he previously made several false or baseless medical claims. While the fellow TV personality has never faced legal allegations, he certainly does have a history of publicly making very uncomfortable sexual comments.

But, at least four other men in Trump’s cabinet — not including Trump himself, who has already been found liable for sexual assaulting and defamaming E. Jean Carroll — have faxed serious accusations.

“I’m curious how You-Know-Who is protecting women whether they like it or not,” Whoopi said while discussing it on Thursday morning. “Sexual misconduct allegations seem not to matter anymore. It seems like unless you have a sexual misconduct allegation, you can’t be in the cabinet! I mean, that’s what it’s looking like.”

Indeed, Matt Gaetz, RFK Jr., Pete Hegseth and Elon Musk have all been accused of sexual misconduct, and Linda McMahon, Trump’s education pick, is currently facing a lawsuit that alleges she knowingly enabled the sexual abuse of children by a WWE employee.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s been tapped to co-lead the same department as Musk, was named as a defendant in a 2023 lawsuit from a former employee, in which she accused him of firing her as co-head of institutional sales because she flagged concerns about, among other things, “an executive making aggressive sexual advances toward a lower level staffer at the firm,” according to Forbes.

Reflecting on the trend in Trump’s cabinet, host Joy Behar joked that it makes her think of a phrase applied to parties hosted by gossip columnist Cindy Adams: “If you’re not indicted, you’re not invited.”

“It reminds me of this, in a way. It’s like ‘Oh let’s see, who’s accused of sexual assault? Put ’em in the cabinet!’ And they’re like ‘Pick me! Pick me!’” Behar joked.

Sara Haines agreed that the trend is a problem, and offered some advice for Trump allies who claim he’s picking people that will help the “MAGA agenda” stay on track.

“I would encourage them to separate sexual assault and sexual offenders from their MAGA agenda, or you’re telling me this is part of your agenda,” she said.

Ironically, less than an hour after “The View” ended, Matt Gaetz announced his withdrawal from consideration to become AG.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.