Matt Gaetz Drops Out as Trump Attorney General Pick: ‘My Confirmation Was Unfairly Becoming a Distraction’

Matt Gaetz has withdrawn from consideration as Donald Trump’s handpicked attorney general, the now-former Florida congressman posted Thursday on X.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” he wrote. “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

House Republicans voted this week to block an Ethics Committee report about sexual misconduct and drug use allegations against Gaetz, who was under federal investigation for trafficking and other allegations. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and the Justice Department closed its inquiry without filing charges.

Though the ethics committee’s report was kept under wraps and the federal case closed, the New York Times on Wednesday released a leaked document from Justice Department investigators establishing a web of dozens of Venmo payments between Gaetz and women alleged to be hired for drug-fueled sex parties and other illicit behavior.



I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

With mounting outcry and no certain path to confirmation in the Senate, Gaetz bowed out Thursday.

“Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” Gaetz wrote. “I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”