Despite transitioning out of presidential life a year and a half ago, former President Donald Trump recalled a 2019 White House dinner with “weirdo” Mark Zuckerberg as “last week.” That sound you hear is the collective chuckle from those on social media poking fun at the ex-prez.

In his first rally since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence Aug. 8, Trump showed his support for Pennsylvania candidates Mehmet Oz, who will face off against Democrat John Fetterman for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, and Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor, ahead of the midterm elections. But it wasn’t Trump’s support of the GOP candidates that drew attention.

“Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night,” the former president said at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday.

What Trump recalled as “last week” was likely referring to a 2019 dinner that Zuckerberg and fellow tech billionaire Peter Thiel attended at the White House. The October gathering, NBC News reports, happened during a trip to Washington, D.C. when the Meta executive testified before Congress about Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra.

“‘Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love to bring my lovely wife,'” Trump said at the 2022 rally, mimicking a conversation he said he had with Zuckerberg. “All right, Mark, come on in. ‘Sir, you’re number one on Facebook. I’d like to congratulate you.’ Thank you very much, Mark. I appreciate it.”

Despite Trump’s claim that Zuckerberg initiated the dinner, when the news of the meeting broke in late 2019, a spokesperson for Facebook told NBC News that “Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House.”

Thiel, who made the first outside investment in Facebook and is known for funding conservative candidates, was also present. It is still not known why the dinner was initiated and what was discussed during the meeting.

“Well, Mark Zuckerberg confessed that in 2020, the FBI went to Facebook and the media and gave them the false narratives that the Hunter Biden laptop from hell was Russian disinformation, even though they knew that was not true,” Trump said. “So they went in they said it was Russian disinformation, by the way.”

“trump said he had dinner with Zuckerberg ‘last week’ in White house. He also said Zuckerberg told him, ‘Sir, you’re number one on Facebook. I’d like to congratulate you.’ TFG forget, it has been more than a year since he got kicked out of both WH & facebook,” @emperortrs tweeted.

@emperortrs wasn’t the only one who noticed something was off with Trump’s timetable. “Last week at the White House, when Mark Zuckerberg visited President Trump, did either man at least say hi to the Bidens, who are the current occupants?” @jeremynewberger wrote.

While @Jetson77 wrote that Trump is “Several fries short of a happy meal.”

Why did trump say onstage that Mark Zuckerberg visited him at the White House last week? Last week!!! Is he all there, or have the last few marbles he once had rolled out of his head and got lost? He needs help. — Cher Davis (@cherdavis1000) September 4, 2022

Trump said mark Zuckerberg came to visit him last week at the white house , so now Mar-a-lago is the white house , well that goes along with his role playing as the current president, he calls his wife the first lady recently and uses 45th letter heads and had lots of docs 🤔🙄🇺🇸 — Blake Cole (@skaterboy4697) September 4, 2022

Did someone explain to Trump he isn’t still in the White House, and he didn’t have dinner with Zuckerberg last week? Or are we pretending that didn’t happen? — Vicky Romero (@MushuIsKing) September 4, 2022

