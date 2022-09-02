We've Got Hollywood Covered
Even Bill Barr Says Appointing a Special Master to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents is a ‘Waste of Time’

Trump’s former attorney general told Fox News it’s ”unprecedented“ for a president to take classified information to ”a country club“

| September 2, 2022 @ 12:31 PM
Bill Barr

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: US Attorney General Bill Barr holds a news conference to provide an update on the investigation of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on the 32nd anniversary of the attack, at the Department of Justice December 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barr announced criminal charges against one of the alleged Libyan bombmakers. The bombing occurred on December 21, 1988, killing all 259 people on board and eleven on the ground in Lockerbie, Scotland. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Bill Barr, U.S. attorney general under Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush, on Friday supported the Justice Department’s recent raid of Mar-a-lago to recover classified documents and questioned the need for a special master to oversee the review.

Appearing on Fox News, Barr said appointing a special master would be a “waste of time,” since the documents belonged to the U.S. government. 

“Let me just say, I think the driver on this from the beginning was loads of classified information sitting in Mar-a-lago,” Barr said. “People say this was unprecedented, well … it’s also unprecedented for a President to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, ok?”

He added: “How long is the government going to try to get that back? They jawboned for a year? They were deceived on the voluntary actions taken. They then went and got a subpoena. They were decided on that, they feel. The facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around. How long to they wait?”

Barr said he personally believes that the Biden justice department has “pretty good evidence, but that’s speculation.” 

