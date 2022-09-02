Bill Barr, U.S. attorney general under Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush, on Friday supported the Justice Department’s recent raid of Mar-a-lago to recover classified documents and questioned the need for a special master to oversee the review.

Appearing on Fox News, Barr said appointing a special master would be a “waste of time,” since the documents belonged to the U.S. government.

“Let me just say, I think the driver on this from the beginning was loads of classified information sitting in Mar-a-lago,” Barr said. “People say this was unprecedented, well … it’s also unprecedented for a President to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, ok?”

He added: “How long is the government going to try to get that back? They jawboned for a year? They were deceived on the voluntary actions taken. They then went and got a subpoena. They were decided on that, they feel. The facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around. How long to they wait?”

Barr said he personally believes that the Biden justice department has “pretty good evidence, but that’s speculation.”