MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” is pushing back against Sen. Lindsey Graham’s defense of former President Donald Trump following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago and the Wall Street Journal’s editorial attempting to minimize his actions.

On Saturday, the Journal published an editorial questioning the merit of the FBI affidavit used to search the former president’s home. On Sunday, Graham warned that riots would break out across the country if Trump was prosecuted for keeping classified materials after he left the White House. “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough weighed in on the Republican response during a Monday morning segment.

“This is not a close call,” he said. “What the Wall Street Journal editorial page is saying is that in Trump’s America, Trump is above the law. Because, for anybody else, that same editorial board would be demanding that they immediately get sent to prison.”

The WSJ opinion piece argues that the FBI concocted “probable cause of criminal acts to get their extravagant warrant,” instead of seeking an order in district court for the correct handling of classified materials that “surely would have been executed.”

During an appearance on “Sunday Night in America,” Graham opened up about what he perceives to be a “double standard” in the legal system that favors President Biden over Trump.

“Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Graham said. “There is a double standard when it comes to Trump. What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election. We now have whistleblowers at the FBI telling Sen. [Chuck] Grassley that they were told to slow down and back off Hunter Biden. And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street.”

It’s that central issue that Scarborough appears to be pushing back against Monday morning.

“If it’s really true that in America, no man is above the law, well, then there’s going to be violence because Donald Trump is above the law, Lindsey suggests,” the MSNBC host said.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.