Jimmy Kimmel Flays Trump’s Claim of ‘Perfect’ Health: ‘You Know We Can See That You’re Fat, Right?’ | Video

Donald Trump is once again bragging about being in “perfect” health, so Jimmy Kimmel got blunter than usual.

During his Tuesday night monologue, the ABC host poked fun at the ex-president’s latest screed on Truth Social, in which Trump claimed he is “far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially Kamala.” Still, Trump won’t release the medical report that actually proves that.

Instead, he lobbed claims that Harris suffers from urticaria — “also known as hives,” Kimmel pointed out — as well as allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis.

Once again making it clear that those conditions aren’t “deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning,” Kimmel jokingly conceded that Trump may be right, since he’s an expert in this particular area.

“Trump actually knows a lot about skin conditions. He suffers from having the thinnest skin of any person ever,” Kimmel joked.

Naturally, part of Trump’s rant about his own health was in all caps, as he is prone to do on social media, and that gave Kimmel another laugh.

“So that means it’s true, right? I mean, you know we can see that you’re fat, right?” he shot back. “I mean, we can see your body. This guy, he wasn’t healthy enough to be in the military during the draft, but 60 years later, he’s the healthiest man alive. He’s perfect.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.