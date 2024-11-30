Trump Names Jared Kushner’s Father Ambassador to France

Donald Trump named Jared Kushner’s father Charles as his ambassador to France Saturday. Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, where he wrote, “I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests.”

“Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held Real Estate firms in the Nation. He was recognized as New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, & served as a Commissioner, & Chairman, of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, as well as on the Boards of our top institutions, including NYU,” Trump added.

“Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children, & 14 grandchildren. His son, Jared, worked closely with me in the White House, in particular on Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, & the Abraham Accords. Together, we will strengthen America’s partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!”

Trump previously issued a full pardon to Charles Kushner in 2020. In 2005, Kushner was convicted of making illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering. He was sentenced to two years in prison at the Federal Prison Camp in Montgomery, Alabama.

The case was described by Chris Christie, who oversaw the proceedings, as “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes.” As reported by the Chicago Tribune, after Charles Kushner learned his brother-in-law was cooperating with authorities, he hired a sex worker to meet his brother-in-law in a motel room with a hidden camera. Charles then sent the recording to his own sister.

Trump’s pardon was announced Dec. 23, 2020. The White House explained, “President Trump granted a full pardon to Charles Kushner. Former United States Attorney for the District of Utah Brett Tolman and the American Conservative Union’s Matt Schlapp and David Safavian support a pardon of Mr. Kushner.”

“Since completing his sentence in 2006, Mr. Kushner has been devoted to important philanthropic organizations and causes, such as Saint Barnabas Medical Center and United Cerebral Palsy. This record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner’s conviction and 2-year sentence for preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the FEC.”

Charles Kushner has made significant donations to Trump’s presidential campaigns. His relationship to the president-elect was not referenced in the pardon.