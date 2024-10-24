Fallon Pretends to Be Trump Getting Caught Praising Hitler: ‘Oops, Mein Bad!’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon pretended to be Donald Trump during his opening monologue for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” jokingly apologizing as the former president after his former chief of staff revealed that he repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler for his military leadership.

“Some political news. Well, guys, the big story today is Trump’s former White House chief of staff went on record to detail how Trump often said, quote: ‘Hitler did some good things,’” the late night host said.

“Trump made it worse today when he said, ‘Oops, mein bad!’ No, no, don’t say that,” Fallon went on. “This is the first election where reporters have to ask: ‘Who’d you root for when you watched ‘Saving Private Ryan’?”

He also brought in the polls.

“Right now, Kamala Harris is thinking: ‘Seriously, how are we still tied? What is going on?’” Fallon joked.

Watch the late night host’s full “Tonight Show” monologue below:

Fallon’s gag is in response to comments John Kelly — Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff — made in an interviews with The New York Times and The Atlantic. During his conversations, he shared that Trump has repeatedly praised the German dictator and Nazi Party leader saying he “did some good things.”

“He commented more than once that, ‘You know, Hitler did some good things, too,’” Kelly told The Times.

Kelly said Trump also suggested he needs “the kind of generals Hitler had.”

“The Republican nominee’s preoccupation with dictators, and his disdain for the American military, is deepening,” The Atlantic wrote in its report.

