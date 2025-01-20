Still Outnumbered, Hollywood Conservatives Wave Their Flags a Little Higher as Trump 2.0 Begins | Analysis

Tech CEOs and billionaires occupied conspicuous seats of honor as Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States. Yet his return to the White House also appears to have encouraged and buoyed the spirits of conservatives within the entertainment industry, while perhaps softening reticence of others — who might not be ardent supporters — to be seen alongside his new administration.

The presence of megarich CEOs Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook, coupled with the ongoing drama surrounding the fate and future of TikTok, kept the focus on that sector through much of the inaugural weekend.