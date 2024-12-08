Trump Says ‘I Can’t Guarantee Anything’ Ahead of Inauguration, But ‘I Have Stopped Wars with Tariffs’

Donald Trump “can’t guarantee anything” heading into his second administration, he told NBC News’ “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” in an interview that aired Sunday. “I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” he continued.

Trump also launched into a defense of one of his signature campaign promises: tariffs on foreign nations. “I’m a big believer in tariffs. I think tariffs are the most beautiful word. I think they’re beautiful. It’s going to make us rich. We’re subsidizing Canada to the tune over $100 billion a year. We’re subsidizing Mexico for almost $300 billion. We shouldn’t be – why are we subsidizing these countries?” he said.

“If we’re going to subsidize them, let them become a state. We’re subsidizing Mexico and we’re subsidizing Canada and we’re subsidizing many countries all over the world. And all I want to do is I want to have a level, fast but fair playing field,” Trump added.

On Monday, Fox News reported Trump suggested statehood as a possibility for Canada while meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Trudeau. The next day, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters Trump was “telling jokes,” and “was, of course, on that issue, in no way a serious comment.”

Trump also shot down Welker when she pointed out that Trump-imposed tariffs during his first administration cost Americans $80 billion in additional sales taxes.

“They cost Americans nothing. They made a great economy for us. They also solve another problem. If we were going to have problems having to do with wars and having to do with other things, tariffs – I have stopped wars with tariffs by saying, ‘You guys want to fight, it’s great. But both of you are going to pay tariffs to the United States at 100%,’” Trump explained.

Welker later asked Trump about his immigration plans, which include mass deportation. “I think you have to do it,” he said, “and it’s a hard — it’s a very tough thing to do. But you have to have rules, regulations, laws. They came in illegally.”

He added that “we’re going to make it very easy for people to come in in terms of they have to pass the test. They have to be able to tell you what the Statue of Liberty is. They have to tell you a little bit about our country. They have to love our country. They can’t come out of prisons.”

Before someone can become a naturalized citizen of the United States they are already required to take a naturalization test. The test evaluates an applicant’s English language proficiency and their knowledge of U.S. history and government.

Trump also said he plans to end birthright citizenship in the United States, something that would require him to change the 14th Amendment. “We’ll maybe have to go back to the people. But we have to end it. We’re the only country that has it, you know,” Trump said. At present, 33 countries around the world have unrestricted birthright citizenship.

You can watch the interview with President-elect Donald Trump on NBC.