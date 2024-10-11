Jimmy Fallon Jokes Fox News Was So Upset by Trump Rejecting 2nd Debate, They Changed the Name of ‘Fox & Friends’ | Video

Donald Trump once again turned down an offer to debate Kamala Harris for a second time this week, this time from Fox News, and Jimmy Fallon joked that the rejection was so devastating, that they renamed “Fox & Friends.”

Initially, CNN offered to host the second debate, but when Trump said no, Fox News swooped in to also offer. Their debate would’ve taken place at the end of this month, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Still, Trump immediately said no, having said last month that if he were to do a second debate, he specifically wouldn’t want them moderating.

And Fallon is pretty sure the network is taking it a little personally.

“Fox was upset. They changed the name of their morning show to ‘Fox & I Thought We Were Friends,’” Fallon joked on “The Tonight Show.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon pointed out that the election is just 25 days away, and suggested that Trump has a whimsical countdown running.

“Just think, in 25 days, Trump will either be saying he won or saying he didn’t lose,” Fallon said. “Yup, 25 days. Trump just got an election advent calendar that gives him a new conspiracy theory every day.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s monologue in the video above.