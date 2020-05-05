Trump Visits a Mask Factory (Without Wearing a Mask) While ‘Live and Let Die’ Plays at Top Volume (Video)

It’s unclear whether the song is a coincidence

| May 5, 2020 @ 9:17 PM

Donald Trump’s visit Tuesday to an Arizona factory that makes N95 masks, during which he notably did not wear one, received an oddly on-the-nose soundtrack: Guns ‘N Roses’ cover of the “James Bond” theme song “Live and Let Die.”

The odd moment came as Trump was touring the facility owned by industrial products manufacturer Honeywell, located in Phoenix. As a Honeywell employee explained various features and functions of the masks and a technician assembled one of them, their conversation was almost entirely drowned out by the song, which blasted from the factory floor loudspeakers at what sounds like top volume.

See (and hear) for yourself in the video, via Reuters, at the top of the screen.

Also Read: Trump Says MSNBC and CNN Are 'Going Wild,' Flames George Conway

Naturally, critics on social media assumed the song was some kind of a prank, as the title could easily stand in for the criticism of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has been called out for what critics say is a constantly shifting narrative about his success combatting the pandemic, reports that the White House disregarded multiple warnings about the seriousness of the virus, and Vice President Mike Pence’s assertion this week that Trump may disband the coronavirus task force entirely by the end of the month. Oh, and also his refusal to wear masks around other people.

However, it might just have been an unintentionally hilarious coincidence. According to the Los Angeles Times, other music that played during Trump’s factory visit included “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood, and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, pretty normal music for a Trump event. We may never know the answer, but at least we can all agree that coronavirus sucks, and “Live and Let Die” (originally written and performed by Paul McCartney) is a really good song.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
1 of 24

“The High Note” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE