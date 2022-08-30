Truth Social Rejected by Google Play Store for Insufficient Content Moderation

Donald Trump’s far-right social media platform Truth Social was not approved on the Google Play Store for insufficient content moderation, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said in a statement to media.

The news comes days after Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed the app’s availability was “up to the Google Play Store,” while Google’s statement noted that last week the organization “wrote back acknowledging our feedback and saying that they are working on addressing these issues.”

“We’re waiting on them to approve us,” Nunes said in an interview with Just The News Not Noise. “I don’t know what’s taking so long.”

Because of the restriction, Android users cannot download the app, marking a set back for the social media which was launched on the Apple App Store on Feb. 21.

A source told Axios that the violations Google referred to “relate to content such as physical threats and incitements to violence.”

Google did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Last week, news broke that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows that the company has been rejected for a trademark, citing the likelihood of confusion over its name, in an Aug. 2 filing.

Trump has been using the social media network frequently of late as a mouth piece. Earlier this month, he used it to attack the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search and share QAnon posts.

Axios first reported Tuesday’s news.