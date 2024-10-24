Tucker Carlson Hints Trump Supporters Should Reject Election if He Loses and America Should Be Spanked Like a ‘Bad Little Girl’ | Video

While speaking to a group of Trump supporters in Duluth, Georgia, Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson appeared to back another coup attempt like the Jan. 7 attack should Kamala Harris win the election in November.

Carlson said that “at the end of all of it, when they tell you they’ve won, no you can look them straight in the face and say, I’m sorry, Dad’s home and he’s pissed.”

Carlson, a father to three daughters and one son, gave a startling speech in which he compared Donald Trump to an angry father Wednesday night who will give a “vigorous spanking” to “a bad little girl,” by which he meant, America.

Tucker Carlson basically endorses a coup attempt if Harris wins: "When they tell you they've won, no! You can look them straight in the face and say, 'I'm sorry. Dad's home. And he's pissed!'"



“That’s the point at which you say, ‘No, I’m sorry I put up with this crap for a long time. I indulge your little fantasy,’” he told supporters in one clip. “It’s like, when your teenage girl becomes a vegetarian. You’re like, ‘Okay, it’s fine. No, I totally understand.’ You’re like, ‘It’s a phase.’”

“But if that phase goes on for nine years and includes destroying your major cities and allowing your country to be invaded by millions of foreigners … by the way, why shouldn’t we feel threatened by that if they go out of their way to crush families, to make it impossible for your kids to buy a house, in getting involved in the sex lives of your children, which they are. If they do all of that, they need to lose, and at the end of all of it, when they tell you they’ve won, no you can look them straight in the face and say, I’m sorry, Dad’s home and he’s pissed.”

In a second clip, Carlson said, “Dad is pissed … And when dad gets home, you know what he says, You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now.”

“If you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table, if you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to like, slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you’re going to get more of it, and those kids are going to wind up in rehab,” Carlson began. “It’s not good for you and it’s not good for them, no, there has to be a point at which dad comes home.”

Tucker Carlson, campaigning for Trump: “There has to be a point at which dad comes home…Dad comes home, and he's pissed…You know what he says? ‘You've been a bad little girl, and you're getting a vigorous spanking right now.’” pic.twitter.com/HGx9jXp3em — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 23, 2024

“Yeah, that’s right, dad comes home and he’s pissed. Dad is pissed. He’s not vengeful. He loves his children, disobedient as they may be, he loves them because they’re his children. They live in his house, but he’s very disappointed in their behavior, and he’s going to have to let them know. He’s going to have to get to your room right now and think about what you did.”

“And when dad gets home, you know what he says, ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now. And no, it’s not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No, it’s not, I’m not going to lie, it’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me, and you earned this.’”

“‘You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl. And it has to be this way. It has to be this way because it’s true, and you’re only going to get better when you take responsibility for what you did,’” Carlson continued. “That’s not said in the spirit of hate. It’s not set in the spirit of vengeance, or bigotry, far from it. It’s set in the spirit of justice, which is the purest and best thing there is.”

Carlson’s allegorical contemplation about spanking teen girls earned plenty of reactions on social media, many of which appeared to draw a different conclusion than the one Carlson seemed to intend.

A woman who tweets on X as @joe_j4 wrote, “Why did he choose a little girl? That’s weird as f–k. We all know little boys misbehave more often than little girls. And his body language talking about spanking a little girl is creepy as f–k.”

Comedian and model Mrs. Betty Bowers tweeted, “Tucker Carlson fantasizing, with abundant relish, about spanking underage girls is very creepy. But I think he is still very angry about his mother abandoning him so he wants other children to be miserable too.”

And @ImKnotTheOne summed it up succinctly, “I think Tucker Carlson’s hard drives need to be looked at.”

You can watch Tucker Carlson’s rant in the video above.