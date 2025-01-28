Tucker Carlson’s 24-Year-Old Son Buckley Hired as Deputy Press Secretary for Vice President JD Vance

Buckley Carlson, the 24-year-old son of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, has been hired to be deputy press secretary for Vice President JD Vance.

Buckley Carlson’s hiring was first reported by ABC News, citing sources familiar with the move. He has worked as an aide on Capitol Hill since 2019, and was most recently the deputy chief of staff for Republican Rep. Jim Banks.

Banks hired Carlson in 2019 as a staff assistant, and he became communications director in 2021. He will report to Taylor Van Kirk, Vance’s newly hired press secretary who previously worked as the communications director for his 2022 Senate campaign and as his press secretary during the presidential campaign.

Will Martin will serve as Vance’s communications director. He previously served in the role when the now-VP was still in the Senate.