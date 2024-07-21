‘Twisters’ Surprises Box Office With $80.5 Million Opening Weekend

Lifted by excellent word-of-mouth, Universal’s “Twisters” is keeping the domestic box office running hot with an excellent $80.5 million opening weekend, blasting past all projections for the standalone sequel to the 90s disaster film “Twister.”

With this start, “Twisters” has earned the third highest opening of 2024 so far, just edging the $80 million opening of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” back at the end of March. It has also broken a 20-year record held by the $68 million opening of “The Day After Tomorrow” for the highest opening weekend by a disaster film before inflation adjustment.

With a $150 million budget before marketing costs, “Twisters” needs not just a strong opening weekend, but positive word-of-mouth as well.