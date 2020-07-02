Twitter Jokes About Adding an Edit Button – But Only ‘When Everyone Wears a Mask’

For years, Twitter has heard the calls from users for it to add an edit button. On Thursday, the tech giant said it’ll grant the wish — but there’s a catch: “everyone” has to wear a mask to fight COVID-19.

Check out the tweet from, well, Twitter’s company account:

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

The tweet was merely a cheeky joke; a Twitter rep told TheWrap the company is not currently working on releasing an edit feature.

Also Read: Twitter Suspends Account for Organization That Leaked Police Documents

The tweet comes as there are more calls for Americans to wear masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, President Trump said he’s “all for masks,” while also saying there shouldn’t be a nationwide mandate for citizens to wear them outside.

In April, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged $1 billion, or about 28% of his net worth at the time, to help fund global coronavirus relief efforts. The funds, which are being distributed through his new Start Small LLC, can be tracked on a Google Doc that Dorsey shared alongside his announcement. About $159 million has been dispersed as of Thursday.

“After we disarm this pandemic,” Dorsey tweeted, “the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI,” or universal basic income, as made famous by former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang.