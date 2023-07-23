Elon Musk said early Sunday that he plans to swap Twitter’s blue bird logo with an “X,” replacing one of the most recognizable logos in tech. The social media platform’s owner said the change could happen as soon as Monday if the right design is found.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk posted on his account just after midnight Eastern.

Minutes later, he indicated that the change could be implemented as soon as Monday, writing “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

The logo isn’t the only visual change that Musk, who bought Twitter last October, suggested. He hinted he may change Twitter’s trademark blue to black, even asking users to vote on the color change (a majority of those who voted approve of changing the platform’s color).

It’s not yet known if the term “tweet” — which was derived from the bird logo and the sound birds make — will be phased out.

Musk has implemented sweeping changes to the social media platform since acquiring it for $44 billion last year, including removing verifications from notable accounts and implementing a paid subscription system.

Meta introduced its Twitter competitor Threads earlier this month. Threads recorded 90 million sign-ups in its first four days.