Elon Musk’s Twitter May Be Well and Truly Zucked | PRO Insight

by | July 11, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

It’s hard to know which billionaire to root for in this fight, but Threads is a real and growing threat

The Fourth of July preceded a media-tech battle royale that’s rapidly turning ugly: Elon Musk’s Twitter vs. Mark Zuckerberg’s new Threads. It’s hard to know who to cheer for among these once-admired, now widely reviled moguls. But perhaps it becomes a bit clearer when Musk calls Zuckerberg a “cuck” and proposes measuring each other’s phalluses, as he did this past weekend. Methinks the world’s richest man doth protest too much.

It also gets easier after this holiday week to compare Zuckerberg and his engineers to George Washington’s soldiers steeling themselves as they crossed the Delaware River to attack a Hessian garrison. That victory seemed small at first, but it rapidly snowballed into something bigger. That certainly is happening with Threads, which hit 100 million users yesterday, less than a week after its launch.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://fearlessmedia.substack.com/) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://ainftlegalupdate.substack.com/) covers the AI and Web3/NFT ecosystems. You can also listen to his “Fearless Media” podcast (https://fearlessmediapodcast.buzzsprout.com/) and follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

