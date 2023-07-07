Facebook is failing media art by Christopher Smith / TheWrap

Facebook's not making it easy for publishers at the moment.

‘The End of an Era': Facebook’s Final Days of Its Partnership With News Media Are Here

by | July 7, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Meta has been warning this day will come for years now, and publishers who didn’t pay attention are paying the price

Some people are still grappling with the idea that Facebook is no longer a reliable partner for media — one that provides a gusher of traffic in exchange for encouraging users to share links. News flash: Meta’s flagship app hasn’t been reliable for a long time. And it won’t be for the foreseeable future.

This reality has a corporate body count. A whole cohort of brassy and ambitious media startups betting on social distribution, like BuzzFeed and Vice, has been humbled. And while their struggles are well documented, many smaller media operations, particularly hyperlocal publishers who are sometimes the only thing standing between their communities becoming news deserts, have been feeling the pain of Meta’s retrenchment.

Become a member to read more.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
the silence film blurb netflix

Netflix Ex-Insiders Explain Those Bare-Bones Blurbs, AKA I Was Right
Threads vs Twitter (Bing Image Creator)

Threads Poses a Real Threat to Twitter – if Meta Plays Its Cards Right | Analysis
Meta

Twitter Accuses Meta of ‘Willful and Unlawful’ Intellectual Theft After Threads Launch, Threatens Legal Action
Tom Cruise shows off a ticket to 'Barbie' as Margot Robbie shows off her ticket to 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Why Tom Cruise and Margot Robbie Are Hyping Each Other’s Movies
David Nevins

David Nevins Plans to Push Quality in New North Road Role: ‘The Audience is There, the Appetite is There’
Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot (CD Projekt Red)

Steam Summer Sale Breathes Life Into ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and Other Older PC Games | Chart
streaming

Netflix and Disney’s Ad Tiers Win 85% of New Subscriber Sign-Ups, Survey Finds | Exclusive
Threads logo

Instagram’s Threads App Rockets to Nearly 30 Million Users the Morning After Launch