Meta Orders Employees Back to the Office for 3 Days a Week

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has ordered employees to return to the office three days a week beginning on Sept. 5, a Meta spokesperson told TheWrap on Thursday. This is the most in-office days required for the company since the pandemic began in 2020.

However, people who already are designated remote workers will continue to be able to work from home.

“We’re committed to distributed work, and we’re confident people can make a meaningful impact both from the office and at home. We’re also committed to continuously refining our model to foster the collaboration, relationships and culture necessary for employees to do their best work,” said the spokesperson.

This follows through on what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March, after the company’s analysis “suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely.”

He encouraged staffers to “find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person” at the time.

One Twitter user’s reaction to the new mandate mocked the company’s now abandoned metaverse: “Can they send their avatars?”

The Information first reported the story.



