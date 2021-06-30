Twitter Mostly ‘Back to Normal’ After Widespread Outages

Twitter has mostly fixed internal issues that led to the web version of the social platform being offline late Wednesday.

Users reported issues with the Twitter web client, including the inability to load tweets on a profile page — when the page was clicked on, users were met with an error message that read, “something went wrong. Try reloading.”

Some users also had issues accessing and updating their feeds. However, tweets were still visible if the user did a Google search for them specifically. The problem also appeared to be confined to just the Twitter website. Downdetector, a site which tracks live outages or glitches on popular networks, reported that 93% of all issues reported were with the web client.

Needless to say, this prompted a lot of aggravated error reports. Downdetector noted that most people reported errors around 6:52 p.m. PT.

The social media company tweeted first at 8 p.m. acknowledging the issue. By around 8:30, it said that most of the technical problems were resolved but noted that some users might still have issues accessing other parts of the site.

“Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We’re continuing to work on getting things back to normal,” Twitter Support said.

Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021