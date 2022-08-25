Twitter is making podcasts easier to find, the company announced on Thursday.

“Starting Thursday, August 25, we’re integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab,” a news release on the Twitter blog reads.

The redesigned Twitter Spaces Tab is now visible to a group of global English-speaking audiences on iOS and now groups audio content by specific themes like news, music and sports, which users can personalize. The tab will highlight the hottest new podcasts from around the world and make recommendations based on which podcasts you give a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to.

For example, the release states, “if someone regularly interacts with Vox content on Twitter, they’ll probably see a Vox podcast in a Spaces hub.”

Ray Chao, general manager of audio at Vox Media,” says, “Vox Media has a rich array of popular podcasts across many categories, and we’re thrilled that Twitter is expanding its audio capabilities to help more listeners discover them. Whether it’s Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway’s ‘Pivot,’ our daily news explainer ‘Today, Explained,’ or ‘Stay Tuned with Preet Bharara,’ we’re excited Twitter is offering users and podcast fans an exciting new frontier.”

Twitter first launched Spaces in 2020 and recently started letting anyone create chatrooms and allowing all mobile users to record conversations. Currently Recorded Spaces only last 30 days, per The Verge.

good news, today we’re starting to test a new Spaces Tab



even better news, it includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and (of course) recorded + live Spaces pic.twitter.com/TGS2aVsUI1 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 25, 2022

Reaction to the podcast push drew mixed reactions from Twitter uses. While some applauded it, others wanted to know if they could opt out. Several years hoped the service would be available in other languages besides English, commenting, “Hello, when is it available in Spanish?” and “Great, but I hope to make the spaces tab available when using Twitter in Arabic.”