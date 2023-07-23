Twitter CEO Promises ‘X’ Rebrand Will Be ‘Powered By AI’

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed Elon Musk’s tease that the social media site will be rebranded to-the one letter name X, but offered little details on what exactly will come with the new name.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” Yaccarino said in a thread on Sunday.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” she continued.

Yaccarino, who joined Twitter last month, has been on a campaign to revive the site’s flagging ad sales after they took a 59% year-over-year plunge in April. According to the New York Post, the CEO plans to roll out new safety features to entice advertisers to return to the site, including “adjacency controls” that will give brands control over what content their ads appear next to.

But now Yaccarino and Musk are teasing something bigger with the X rebrand, though they still are not clear in when the rebrand will officially launch. Musk’s rebrand announcement was met largely with negativity by Twitter users, with the phrase “Goodbye Twitter” trending on the site as users vowed to leave once the rebrand took place.

