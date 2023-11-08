Tyler Perry maintained that he is in support of SAG-AFTRA’s strike holdout, but seemingly critiqued the guild’s ability to know when the battle is over.

During an interview with “CBS Mornings,” Perry opened up about the strike that has now stretched past 116 days. While the writer, actor and producer has supported the guild, he admitted that the work stoppage has been “debilitating.”

“The whole negotiating committee have done a fantastic job moving this forward,” Perry said in the interview, video of which you can watch above, praising the efforts of SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee. “But it’s really important to know when we’ve won. This is only a three-year deal.”

As TheWrap reported on Tuesday, an end to the strike could be near, as the AMPTP and the actors guild have reached some common ground on the longstanding issue of artificial intelligence protections. Perry, who closed his Tyler Perry Studios to show support of the ongoing strike, added that more issues could be tackled during future negotiations.

“In two years, two-and-a-half years, we’ll be renegotiating again,” Perry continued. “So we have to know what have we won, and what have we won for now? That’s the thing. For now. … If I had ran my business trying to get everything at once, I wouldn’t be here. I’ve got as much as I can for now, so let’s see what we can do next.” Perry has also opened fund raisers and food drives to assist strikers.

An insider with knowledge of the conversations told TheWrap that there’s a “high chance” the entities could come to an agreement on a deal, following their meeting on Tuesday.