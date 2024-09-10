Tyrese Gibson Speaks Out After ‘Very Traumatic’ Child Support, Contempt Arrest

Tyrese Gibson called his arrest for contempt over his failure to make child support payments “very traumatic.”

The “Fast & Furious” star posted a pair of Instagram Stories on Tuesday commenting on his short detainment.

“Getting arrested wasn’t fun, as a matter of fact, it was very traumatic,” Gibson wrote. “One would ask why does this judge Kevin M. Farmer hate me so much? Well, attached is his nightmare details of the appeal.”

A second story mirrors the first word for word but includes the names of his ex-wife Samantha Lee and her lawyer Adam Glickman. The case in question dates back to 2020, as per docs obtained by TheWrap.

The order was issued by a Fulton County, Ga., judge on Monday after Lee made a motion that Gibson had fallen behind on child support payments for their 5-year-old daughter Soraya.

The ruling determined that Gibson was to “be taken into custody and incarcerated” for being “in willful contempt for failure to make child support payments.” The judge said the actor could be released from custody after he “purges himself of contempt” to the tune of $73,500.

The singer was similarly on Instagram Monday before the hearing to let his followers know there was a chance he’d be arrested.

“I am dad. And you know why I’m dad? Not because of what I bought them, not because of the clothes, not because of the square footage of the house, not because of the cars in the driveway and definitely not because of this fake jewelry I wear,” he said. “I’m a father because that exchange between your son or your daughter is nothing that can be purchased.”

He also posted a slideshow of photos of himself and his kids with the caption, “The love that a father can have for his children can’t quite be explained … Whatever the outcome is today … I am and will forever be their father.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.