‘Uglies’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

It’s been many, many years in the making, but a movie adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s “Uglies” is finally here.
Directed by McG, the story centers on a society where, at 16 years old, every single person goes through a surgery to make them perfect. Perfect appearance, perfect personality features, you name it. Until they turn 16, they’re known as uglies and live in a compound away from the city.
The story centers on Tally Youngblood, a young girl who discovers that the operation may not be as perfect as it seems. But if you’re reading this article, you’re probably trying to place some of those perfect faces before tuning into the movie.
Well, we’ve got you! You can check out the cast list below.
Tally Youngblood (Joey King)
Tally is our hero in this movie, played by Netflix staple Joey King. Fans will immediately recognize her from the “The Kissing Booth” movies, but she most recently starred in “A Family Affair” on Netflix with Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman. King’s best-known roles also include “Ramona and Beezus,” “The Conjuring,” “The Act,” “We Were the Lucky Ones” and “Bullet Train.”
Peris (Chase Stokes)
Peris is Tally’s best friend, though she refers to him as Nose from pretty much the second they meet (he calls her Squint). He takes a dark turn after getting his operation though. He’s played by Chase Stokes, best known for starring as John B. Routledge in “Outer Banks.”
Shay (Brianne Tju)
Shay quickly becomes Tally’s closest friend once Peris leaves for his operation, and she’s played by Brianne Tju. The actress previously starred as Margot in the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” TV series, as well as Alex Portnoy in the series “Light as a Feather.”
David (Keith Powers)
Few uglies think David is real, but he is indeed, and he’s played by Keith Powers. You might recognize him from Freeform’s shortlived “Famous in Love” or films including “The Tomorrow War,” “Before I Fall” and “Straight Outta Compton.”
Dr. Cable (Laverne Cox)
Every good dystopian story needs a villain and in this case, it’s Dr. Cable. She’s played by four-time Emmy-nominated “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox.
Croy (Jan Luis Castellanos)
Croy is David’s second-in-command, and he’s immediately skeptical of Tally. He’s played by Jan Luis Castellanos, who played Diego Torres in “13 Reasons Why” and Tommy Torres in “Tall Girl 2.”
