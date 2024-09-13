‘Uglies’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

It’s been many, many years in the making, but a movie adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s “Uglies” is finally here.

Directed by McG, the story centers on a society where, at 16 years old, every single person goes through a surgery to make them perfect. Perfect appearance, perfect personality features, you name it. Until they turn 16, they’re known as uglies and live in a compound away from the city.

The story centers on Tally Youngblood, a young girl who discovers that the operation may not be as perfect as it seems. But if you’re reading this article, you’re probably trying to place some of those perfect faces before tuning into the movie.

Well, we’ve got you! You can check out the cast list below.