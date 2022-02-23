‘Upload’ Season 2 Trailer Brings Babies, Bicep Enlargements and Big Changes for Nathan and Nora (Video)

Prime Video’s “Upload” finally returns with its second season on March 11, after a nearly two year wait. And things are more chaotic than ever.

Here’s where we left things in Season 1: Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) refused to be owned by his girlfriend Ingrid Kannerman (Allegra Edwards) anymore, so he dropped down to two-gig life at Lakeview. Unfortunately, he used up his two gigs almost immediately, helping Nora (Andy Allo) escape from an attacker in the real world.

But, just before he’s frozen for the rest of the month, he’s greeted by Ingrid, who proudly informs him that she uploaded herself for him. Nora has also informed him that she loves him, but since he froze, he couldn’t answer her. And so begins Season 2.

You can watch the full trailer for the season in the video here and above.

As expected, Nora and Nathan’s relationship has hit the brakes, hard. In the footage, she reveals that she’s dating someone new, having seen Nathan get back together with Ingrid. That said, there’s a new feature in the afterlife — one that allows angels at Horizen to read minds.

Unsurprisingly, Nathan’s thoughts reveal that he still carries a torch for Nora. (They also reveal that he’s considering getting bicep enhancements, which Nora finds endlessly amusing). Of course, that complicates things, as the trailer also reveals that babies are a new feature offered at Lakeview as well — and Ingrid has one.

Now, Nathan and Nora’s once adorable rapport is simply awkward. Whether that will last the whole season though remains unclear, since Nathan’s lingering feelings definitely don’t look to be one way.

“Upload” Season 2 will consist of seven episodes, all of which will be released on Prime Video, March 11.