‘The Flash': Robbie Amell Returning for 2-Episode Stint in Season 8

A fan favorite Central City OG is returning to “The Flash” this season. Robbie Amell is set to appear once again as Ronnie Raymond for a two-episode run, TheWrap has confirmed.

Raymond was one half of the original Firestorm, thanks to the particle accelerator explosion that also gave Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) his powers. But, when Ronnie died saving the city from a giant wormhole in Season 1, Franz Drameh’s Jefferson “Jax” Jackson took his place as Martin Stein’s (Victor Garber) superhero other half.

We have seen Amell since his on-screen death, though. He returned briefly in Season 3, when the Speed Force manifested itself as Robbie for Barry Allen.

The exact details of how Amell will be worked into the story this time around remain unclear, but it will start in the 11th episode of the season, after the show’s hiatus, and following the five-episode “Armageddon” event. Regardless of how it happens, though, it’ll likely shake up Danielle Panabaker’s Caitlin Snow who was engaged to Ronnie and, in the season premiere, told Barry she was finally ready to start dating again (which conveniently included a mention of her former fiancé).

Amell is set to be the second Season 1 alum returning to “The Flash” next year. TVLine reported last month that Rick Cosnett, who played Iris’ (Candice Patton) fiancé Eddie Thawne when we first met her, will return for a flashback episode.

At the moment, Team Flash — plus a few other Arrowverse friends — are dealing with Despero and trying to avoid literal Armageddon, which obviously is putting extra stress on Barry and Iris. But, as “The Flash” showrunner Eric Wallace promised TheWrap in November, it’ll all be (relatively) OK in the end.

“Don’t worry, nobody’s dying. They’re not breaking up, there’s no divorce, none of that,” Wallace reassured us. “I want to just put that to rest right now. There’s a happy ending to Armageddon. But getting there will almost kill everybody.”

“The Flash” will wrap up its five-episodes “Armageddon” event later this month, then head to hiatus until March.

EW was first to report the news of Amell’s return.

Jolie Lash also contributed to this report.