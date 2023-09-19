Vanna White Extends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contract for Another 2 Years

Vanna White has extended her “Wheel of Fortune” contract for another two years. The series returned for Season 41 last Monday.

This news comes after White renewed her “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” contract in July. Under this new contract, White will continue to unveil letters on the iconic puzzle board through the 2025-26 season.

As previously announced, Season 41, which started this week, will be the last for host Pat Sajak. After this season, Ryan Seacrest will take over the iconic role.

Moving forward in this new season, social media correspondent Maggie Sajak will lead a new weekly sweepstakes called “Fan Fridays.” Fans will have the opportunity to win cash, vacations, merchandise and more in a competition that will travel everywhere from Newport, Rhode Island, to parts of Europe.

Additionally, Alex Van Wagner has been named the series’ director after the retirement of Robert Ennis over the series’ hiatus. Van Wagner is known for his work on “Shark Tank,” “The Voice,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Is It Cake?,” “Holey Moley” and “Game of Games.” His experience ranges from competition shows and scripted comedy to documentaries and sports.

White’s previous contract ran through 2024, which led to rumblings her future with the series was in flux. According to a report from Puck News, the cohost had not previously received a raise in 18 years. As recently as late August there were reports that representatives from White and “Wheel of Fortune” were still ironing out details in her contract. Now it seems as though those concerns have been addressed and audiences can soon get back to mocking contestants for their bad guesses.

White has held the position of cohost of “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982. In 2006, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has appeared as herself in several shows and movies over the years. She is also a patron of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.