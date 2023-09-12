Brendan Hunt, Luis Guzman, Debbie Gibson Among ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 4 Contestants

“Ted Lasso” star Brendan Hunt, “Wednesday” star Luis Guzman, ESPN commentator Joe Buck and ’80s pop singer Debbie Gibson are among the big names joining the stacked cast of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Season 4.

The 10-episode season, which premieres Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 CT on ABC, will also include:

Kel Mitchell (“All That,” “Dancing With the Stars”)

Kim Fields (“The Facts of Life,” “The Upshaws”)

Magician Penn Jillette

Noah Mills (“NCIS Hawai’i”)

Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”)

Danielle Pinnock (“Ghosts”)

Gabriel Iglesias (“Mr. Iglesias”)

Tim Gunn (“Making the Cut”)

Natasha Leggero (“Chelsea Lately,” “Another Period”)

Kyle Brandt (“Days of Our Lives”)

Roy Wood Jr (“The Daily Show”)

Former NFL stars Marcellus Wiley, Rashad Jennings and Jared Allen

The show sees celebrities compete for up to $1 million, which is donated to charity of the winner’s choice.

The casting announcement, which was first reported by TVLine, comes as the Wheel of Fortune franchise’s long-time host Pat Sajak announced he will retire after four decades, ending his tenure after the show’s upcoming season.

Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties and serve as a consulting producer. However, Sajak will remain as a consultant for “Wheel of Fortune” for the next three years.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.