‘Dancing With the Stars’ Moves to Tuesdays at ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” has shifted from its traditional Monday timeslot on ABC to air during Tuesday primetime, the network announced Tuesday.

The ballroom dancing competition series is set to premiere its Season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. with a special 2-and-a-half hour expanded episode. After the Season 32 launch, the “Dancing with the Stars” cast will be featured on a special episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” at 10:30 p.m.

Following its expanded premiere, “Dancing With the Stars” will continue to air on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 p.m., with “Press Your Luck” joining the lineup as it airs from 10 to 11 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The change follows a similar shift to the anticipated launch of “The Golden Bachelor,” which was shifted out of its Monday timeslot and pushed to Thursdays. Now, “The Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” will dominate ABC’s Thursday schedule as “The Bachelor” franchise typically airs on Mondays or Tuesdays.

This season also marks the show’s return to ABC after it aired its 31st Season exclusively on Disney+. In addition to airing on ABC, Season 32 will also be simulcast on Disney+ and will be available to stream on Hulu the day after new episodes premiere.

Both changes leave uncertainty regarding the network’s Monday lineup, as “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 and “The Golden Bachelor” were previously slated to fill up primetime. It is unclear what ABC plans to air in the Monday timeslot.

ABC isn’t the only network to shift its fall plans this fall due to the ongoing Hollywood double strike, as CBS announced it would air Paramount Network hit “Yellowstone” and spinoff “NCIS: Sydney,” which was originally set to launch solely on Paramount+ and Network 10, on linear.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” will also see Julianne Hough joining as a new co-host as she replaces Tyra Banks, who co-hosted the show for after three seasons. Alfonso Ribiero, who joined Banks as a co-host for Season 31, will continue to co-host.