Julianne Hough Replaces Tyra Banks as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Host

“Dancing With the Stars has found its new co-host. Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as the long-running reality competition series’ co-host, ABC announced Monday.

Already a vet of the reality competition series, Hough will take the hosting mic for Season 32. Joining her will be returning co-host Alfonso Ribeiro and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as judges. Banks announced her departure from the program Friday.

First appearing on “DWTS” as a pro dancer in 2007, Hough won Season 4 and Season 5 with partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves, respectively. Leaving the series in 2009 to pursue other project, she returned as a judge in 2014–2017 and appeared as a guest judge in 2021.

More to come…