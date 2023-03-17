Tyra Banks Bows Out as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host After 3 Seasons

Tyra Banks is stepping back from the “Dancing With The Stars” ballroom, TheWrap has confirmed.

The supermodel, who first joined the reality dancing competition series as its host in 2020, told TMZ in an interview that she plans to pursue entrepreneurship and produce more TV behind the scenes.

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor,” she said. “I think it’s time, don’t you think it’s time? Yeah, I think it’s time.”

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart,” she added. “I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV which we’re working on…but, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show.”

Banks replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews during Season 29 after the show decided to go in a “new creative direction.” After two seasons of hosting solo, Banks was joined by Alfonso Ribeiro for Season 31, the first season to move to Disney+.

In addition to Banks, judge Len Goodman announced in November that Season 31 would be his last.

“While you’re all looking forward to the finale, it will also be with a touch of sadness, as this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing With the Stars,” he said during the season’s semi-finals episode. “I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and my family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

Cherly Burke, a DWTS pro dancer, also revealed in November that she would be exiting the show after 26 seasons.

“This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them. I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me,” she said in an Instagram post at the time. “I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry.”

Season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars” is expected to air in the fall on Disney+.