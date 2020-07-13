Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Out as Hosts of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” Bergeron tweeted Monday

July 13, 2020
TOM BERGERON Dancing with the stars

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

“Dancing With the Stars” is moving on without its longtime co-hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, ABC announced on Monday.

The news comes after Bergeron tweeted that he had been informed that the show “will be continuing without me” on Monday. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

In a joint statement in response to Bergeron’s tweet, ABC and “Dancing With the Stars” producers BBC Studios attributed the decision to a “new creative direction” for the long-running dancing competition show. No replacements for the duo were announced.

Also Read: Here's the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family,” the two companies said. “As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Bergeron has been with the dancing competition show since its premiere in 2005, serving as host of all 28 seasons thus far. Andrews joined as Bergeron as his co-host for the show’s 18th season. Season 29 is slated to air this fall.

