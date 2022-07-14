Tyra Banks is returning to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom.

When “DWTS” heads back for its 31st season, this time on Disney+ after moving over from ABC, Banks will once against host the show and serve as executive producer. It will be her third season as part of the celebrity dance competition series.

Joining Banks on the dance floor and at the mic is Alfonso Ribeiro, the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He’ll be serving as co-host.

Ribeiro was a previous contender during Season 19 of the show, competing all the way to the finale where he and pro partner Witney Carson took home the mirrorball.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro said in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” Banks said in a statement. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

On Thursday, Disney+ confirmed that the judges’ bench is once again stacked with longtime trio Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. And six-time mirrorball pro champ, Derek Hough, is back as well to judge.

The show is expected to return this fall for its 31st season on its new home, Disney+, however no premiere date has been announced.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.