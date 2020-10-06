“Dancing With the Stars” had a pretty awkward elimination last night when host Tyra Banks accidentally read the wrong names for the bottom two couples, forcing two dancers who thought they were safe to have to come back out on stage.

Ann Heche and Keo Motsepe, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd were the final three couples left on the dance floor when Banks mistakenly read, “Anne and Keo and Vernon and Peta are at the bottom two.”

A moment later, the host corrected herself: “There’s actually been an error. I’m looking right now, and we have three couples. So we need to clarify this for one second.”

Also Read: Ad Don Lewis' Family Aired During Carole Baskin's 'DWTS' Debut Yielded 'Legitimate Tips,' Lawyer Says

“The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica [Aldama] and Val [Chmerkovskiy],” she added, forcing the “Cheer” star and her partner to awkwardly return to the stage after being told they were safe minutes earlier. A brief shot of judge Derek Hough with a confused look on his face revealed just how rare and shocking the blunder was.

“Please come back. Please have Monica come back,” Banks said. “There’s been an error in our control room, but we’re making it happen.”

Banks seemed to have no control over the mistake, noting she was handed cards that were written incorrectly.

“Again, we apologize for this, this is live TV and we’re all human,” Banks said.

Also Read: 'Tiger King': Woman Says Ex-Husband Told Her He Put Don Lewis 'In the Grinder'

The host then rushed the judges through the decision-making process on who they want to save from the final two as they were quickly running out of time before the broadcast ended.

She even had to interrupt judge Carrie Ann Inaba in the middle of her verdict to remind her, “We need an answer.”

Inaba favored Aladama and Chmerkovskiy, leaving Hough to make his decision.

Hough made a barely audible remark about “Oscars 2018” as his microphone was being brought back up, referencing the famous blunder when best picture was incorrectly announced as “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.”

“Oh man, the couple I’m going to save tonight — Anne, Keo, I love you so much, you did such an amazing job during this,” Hough said before Banks cut in with a nervous interruption.

“Save you who you’re going to save, they’re in my ear, Derek, they’re in my ear, you gotta pick one,” she said.

“Okay, I’m going to save Monica and Val,” he blurted out.

Banks announced: “That means that Anne and Keo, oh gosh, are eliminated.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli’s mic wasn’t even on when Banks asked him who he would have picked, but you can just barely hear him say “Monica and Val.”

And so concludes a very stressful and confusing night that will surely go down in “DWTS” history.

Watch the clip above.