Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Gallery: Angelina Jolie, Jenna Ortega and More | WrapStyle

The 2024 Venice Film Festival got underway this week and stars hit the red carpet in full force. Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder showed up for the world premiere of Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” which was warmly received, while Angelina Jolie drew raves for her performance as opera diva Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s “Maria.” Nicole Kidman took to Venice for her erotic drama “Babygirl,” and Cate Blanchett flanked Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón for the premiere of the “Roma” director’s Apple TV+ series “Disclaimer.”

See all the looks in TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival red carpet gallery below, which we’ll be updating throughout the festival.

Taylor Russell attends a red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images)

Taylor Russell attends a red carpet for “Maria” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement 2024 Award at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli / WireImage)

Jenna Ortega attends a red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Winona Ryder attends a red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett attends a red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

Nicole Kidman attends the red carpet of the movie “Babygirl” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Monica Bellucci attends a red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti / Getty Images)

Isabelle Huppert attends the red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Zhang Ziyi attends a red carpet for “Babygirl” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro / WireImage)

Eva Herzigova attends a red carpet for “Maria” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Actress Ursula Corbero attends the red carpet of the movie “El Jockey” during the Venice Film Festival.(Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Sveva Alviti attends a red carpet for the movie “Maria” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio /Getty Images)

Sophie Wilde attends a red carpet for “Babygirl” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images)

Magda Swider attends a red carpet for “Disclaimer” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli /WireImage)

Mariacarla Boscono attends a red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)