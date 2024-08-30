Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Gallery: Angelina Jolie, Jenna Ortega and More | WrapStyle

The 2024 Venice Film Festival got underway this week and stars hit the red carpet in full force. Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder showed up for the world premiere of Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” which was warmly received, while Angelina Jolie drew raves for her performance as opera diva Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s “Maria.” Nicole Kidman took to Venice for her erotic drama “Babygirl,” and Cate Blanchett flanked Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón for the premiere of the “Roma” director’s Apple TV+ series “Disclaimer.”
See all the looks in TheWrap’s Venice Film Festival red carpet gallery below, which we’ll be updating throughout the festival.
