‘View’ Co-Hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin Test Positive for COVID Moments Before Kamala Harris Interview

Moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to sit down with “The View” for an interview on Friday’s show, two of the show’s co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken off the show’s set.

Fellow co-host Joy Behar made the announcement during the show. “Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for Covid. No matter how hard we try these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case. They will be OK I am sure because they are both vaccinated,” Behar said.

The Vice President ended up doing the interview from a remote location in the studio, with Behar and Sara Gaines conducting it from the show’s set.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” Harris said when she finally joined the show.