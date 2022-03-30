Vince McMahon Scripted Series Taps Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster as Co-Showrunners

“The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon” has found its showrunners.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster will co-showrun, write and executive produce the series from WWE and Blumhouse Television.

The show was in development last year. “The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon” is the first scripted drama featuring McMahon. The series is set in the ‘90s, when, “Mahon was indicted by the U.S. government for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, stood trial after refusing to take a plea, but was unanimously acquitted by the jury,” per the logline from WWE and Blumhouse.

“Blumhouse is thrilled to be partnering with Noah and Micah on this project. Their ability to bring iconic characters to life in a nuanced, dramatic, and fully realized way is the reason they are the perfect fit to tell the story of ‘The United States Vs. Vince McMahon,’” Chris McCumber, president, Blumhouse Television, said in a statement.

“Vince McMahon is a living legend. We are thrilled to tell his larger than life story with our partners at Blumhouse and WWE,” Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster said in a joint statement.

Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster’s credits include writing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the 2019 film about Mr. Rogers, that starred Tom Hanks, Prime Video’s “Transparent,” and the upcoming limited series “Painkiller,” starring Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba, which is coming to Netflix.

McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are also executive producers on the series

