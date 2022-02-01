Vince Vaughn-Produced Comedy ‘Christmas With the Campbells’ Acquired by RLJE, AMC+

On Tuesday, AMC+ and RLJE Films announced they have acquired worldwide rights to “Christmas With the Campbells,” a new holiday comedy based on an original idea by Vince Vaughn, who also co-wrote and co-produced.

The film, which per the official description takes the traditional holiday romance and “executes it with unfiltered adult humor,” will debut in theaters and and exclusively on AMC+ in the U.S. on the same day in late fall.

Vaughn, Peter Billingsley (“Couples Retreat”) and Dan Lagana (“American Vandal”) produce under Vaughn’s Wild West Picture Show banner.

It’s the second project Vaughn and Billingsley have sold to RLJE, after 2021’s black Christmas comedy, “Silent Night,” which starred Keira Knightley.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better cast and a group of filmmakers with whom to work,” said RLJE Films Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward in a statement. “This is the second collaboration between RLJE Films and Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley and now, with the partnership with AMC+, we will be able to bring this film to an even wider audience.”

“On the heels of an incredibly successful launch for the twisted black dramedy ‘Silent Night,’ which became one of our most watched films of 2021, we’re delighted to partner with RLJE Films once again – this time adding the comedic genius of Vince Vaughn, Dan Lagana and Peter Billingsley – to bring our subscribers another unexpected and wildly entertaining film for the holiday season,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC+. “Between Vince and Peter’s Christmas movie pedigree and the stellar cast, ‘Christmas with the Campbells’ is the perfect addition to our biggest year of programming, as we continue to build AMC+ into a true destination for the best feature films.”

While the plot is under wraps, the cast includes Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt, Julia Duffy, George Wendt and JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Vaughn co-wrote the script with Lagana and Barbara Kymlicka. Clare Niederpruem directs.

The deal was negotiated by Ward and Betsy Rodgers for AMC+/RLJE Films with Vaughn and Billingsley on behalf of the filmmakers.