‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 6

Peaceful small town though it may seem from afar, “Virgin River” always packs in the drama. Each new episode brings emotional revelations and monumental moments for your favorite (or least favorite) residents and Season 5 was no different. In fact, with two parts and 12 episodes, it had even more room for life-changing events and gasp-worthy twists. So if you need a refresher, here’s a complete breakdown to recap “Virgin River” Season 5 in a hurry.

Netflix Doc and Hope Stayed Strong Through Health Struggles Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) spent much of the season navigating their relationship and careers through health challenges. Doc grappled with his deteriorating eyesight, which threatened to end his medical career — especially after Cameron (Mark Ghanime) clocked him struggling on the job. Hope continued to recover from her brain injury, and nearly lost her position as Mayor after Muriel (Teryl Rothery) brought a vote of no-confidence against her. However, Hope won all that confidence back after she proved her mettle during a town tragedy.

Brady, Mike and Jack Brought Down Melissa Montgomery's Crime Ring Melissa Montgomery (Barbara Pollard) showed up in Season 4 as Nick's sister, but quickly proved to be a baddie and the criminal mastermind behind Virgin River's drug ring. Brady was entrapped in her schemes at first, but redeemed himself when he teamed up with Mike and the police to bring her down. Jack came in clutch too when the action unfolded at the site of his glamping business — unfortunately, it cost him when the FBI took over the site to investigate Melissa's business.

Netflix Mel and Jack Suffered a Devastating Loss Tragedy strikes again for our tormented pair of leading lovers — Mel and Jack’s relationship withstood a devastating loss after Mel suffered a miscarriage and started to question if she’s meant to biologically bear a child. It was a controversial storyline, and Breckenridge said afterward: “I know that there are a lot of fans who are not happy, and I sympathize and I get it, I really get it. But I felt a responsibility to women who experience infertility especially, to be as grounded as humanly possible,” saying that the characters are “going to start a family in the future in a different way.

Netflix Brie Stood Up for Herself in Court, Broke Up With Brady and Finally Got With Mike Brie’s (Zibby Allen) Season 5 was all about fresh starts. In court, she faced her abuser, shook off the aspersions against her and finally got justice. Mike (Mike Grazzini) was unexpectedly there for her in that moment of need, bringing them closer together. Meanwhile, Brie’s mistrust of Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) increased during his under-cover work, which led her to believe he was still caught up in crime. In a move that broke plenty of fans’ hearts, Brie broke up with Brady after he got physical with Mike. It didn’t take long after that for the chemistry between Brie and Mike to start crackling, finally giving the will-they-won’t-they pairing a chance to try a fresh start together.

Netflix A Massive Fire Swept Through Town Virgin River is always quietly full of chaos, but Season 5 took things to dangerous new heights when a massive wildfire tore through the idyllic town. The township rallied to fight the flames, with Hope stepping up to help save the residents despite the ongoing vote of no confidence against her mayorship. They have to evacuate the illegal pot farm in the woods, where Brady connects with young mother Lark (Elise Gatien). Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) even nearly got caught up in the flames, too! Fortunately, the town rallied to save each other, and a bright idea by Hope (with the help of a few planes) saved the day.

Netflix Preacher and Kaia Lit a Fire of Their Own Preacher’s (Colin Lawrence) love life heated up in Season 5 too after the arrival of Kaia (Kandyse McClure), a fearless firefighter with temerity to spare. Kaia arrived on the scene like a true hero, delivering the baby of a woman who went into labor while evacuating the fire, with Mel guiding her on Facetime. Preacher and Kaia hit it off in a hurry and their connection gives Preacher a much-needed chance at romance, but they’ve got troubles still thanks to Kaia’s zealous commitment to work and her ex/co-worker who’s hellbent on keeping it that way. Fortunately, by season’s end, Kaia truly puts a priority on their relationship, becoming Virgin River’s new fire chief in a clear signal she plans to stick around. Read Next

Netflix Preacher Might Also Get Burned by His Past But, as we know, Preacher’s got secrets of his own — ones that are coming back to bite him. In the Season 5 finale, Kaia gets a call from her boss that they found a body in the woods during cleanup after the fire. That’s definitely gotta be the body of Paige’s husband, corrupt cop Wes, who she killed in self-defense. What’s that got to do with Preacher? Well, he buried the body to protect Paige and her son, and Wes’ brother Vince just told the cops what happened when he was taken into custody, so it shouldn’t take them too long to put two and two together.

Netflix Muriel and Cameron Found a Spark, Too An more unexpected romance also flamed up in Season 5: Muriel and Dr. Cameron Hayek discovered a surprising connection when she took up a part-time gig at Doc’s clinic after Mel steps away. At first, they just shared a lighthearted flirtation but when she temporarily moved in, their feelings quickly ramped up. Once they get the go-ahead from Doc, they were ready to take things to the next level (including a big, showstopping number in the Christmas revue), but the arrival of Cameron’s ex at the end of the season could spell turbulence for the sweet couple, especially after Muriel told him she never wants children.

Netflix Lizzie and Denny Are Starting a Family In another unexpected turn, young lovers Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) get pregnant and decide to start a family, even as they try to come to terms with Denny’s terminal Huntington’s diagnosis. Lizzie also got a major professional upgrade in Season 5 when Hope hired her as her Chief of Staff for Virgin River.

Netflix Calvin Is the Father of Charmaine’s Twins — And She Finally Gave Birth! It only took five seasons, but Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) finally gave birth to the twins. And we learned all about why she lied and said Jack was the father. Turns out, it was local crime boss Calvin who actually fathered the twins, and he’s not dead. He faked his death, and after helping the FBI bring down Melissa Montgomery, charges against him were dropped. Good news for Calvin, but probably not for Charmaine.

Netflix Mel Found Her Biological Father Speaking of bio-dads, Mel went on the search for her own during the two-episode Christmas section of Season 5. After her sister discovered a hidden bounty of love letters between their mother and a mystery man, Mel learned her father was also from Virgin River — what are the odds? She had to do a lot of digging to find the man, named Everett Reed (John Allen Nelson), only to have her heart broken when he rejects her. In Season 5’s closing moments, he returns, admits he’s her father and in classic soapy cliffhanger tradition, he’s got a mysterious “something important” to tell her.

Netflix Brady’s Getting Played by His New Girlfriend After getting his heart broken in the breakup with Brie, Brady starts to move on with Lark, the woman he helped during the fire rescue. The two seem sweet as could be, and Brady even bonds with her daughter, but the poor guy just can’t get a break from his criminal past. Turns out Lark is working with Jimmy (Ian Tracey), an old rival of Brady’s from his crime days, who we see calling her from prison during the final minutes of Season 5. Who the heck is Jimmy again? He was Calvin’s flunkey who got tangled up in the investigation over Jack’s shooting and had Brady shanked in prison. Some grudges die hard!