walking dead tiger king schitts creek binge watching tweets

AMC/Netflix/Pop TV

Tweets About Rewatching, Binge-Viewing TV Soar 225% From Last Month as Americans Stay Home

by | March 25, 2020 @ 11:25 AM

“Walking Dead,” “Tiger King” and “Schitt’s Creek” top list of most-tweeted-about shows over the last 10 days

With several states on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and much of rest of the country in self-isolation trying to stem the spread of COVID-19, Americans have kept busy by binge-watching new TV shows and rewatching old favorites. They’ve also kept busy by tweeting about their binge-watching and rewatching sessions.

Over the past 10 days, there has been a 225% increase in tweets about rewatching and binge-viewing TV compared to the average amount Twitter saw last month, the social media platform told TheWrap on Wednesday.

Among the TV series that users have been mentioning the most are currently airing shows like “The Walking Dead,” “Tiger King” and “Schitt’s Creek,” as well as concluded programs, like “Friends” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

Also Read: Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Here are the 10 most-tweeted-about TV shows over the last 10 days, according to Twitter.

1. “The Walking Dead”

2. “Tiger King”

3. “Schitt’s Creek”

4. “Westworld”

5. “Little Fires Everywhere”

6. “Orange Is the New Black”

7. “Grey’s Anatomy”

8. “Friends”

9. “100 Humans”

10. “Feel Good”

You’ll notice that of those 10 shows, four are Netflix originals, with AMC, Pop TV, HBO, Hulu, ABC and NBC (“Friends” counts!) all getting one series apiece on the list.

Also Read: 'Westworld': 12 Major Questions We Have After Season 3, Episode 2

According to Twitter, these are the “states with the highest per-capita rate of talking about rewatching & binging, correlating with states having formal shutdowns”:

1. DC

2. New York

3. Nevada

4. California

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Nicole Kidman The Undoing HBO
  • DC Universe
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 79

Here’s when 129 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: 11 Major Questions We Have After the ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere

View In Gallery

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Jonah Peretti

BuzzFeed to Reduce Employee Pay, CEO to Forgo Salary Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump Fox News

Fox News Coronavirus Town Hall Sets Record With 4.41 Million Viewers
Prank Encounters

‘Scare Tactics’ Co-Creator Files Copyright Infringement Suit Over Netflix Show ‘Prank Encounters’
New Amsterdam - Season: Pilot

NBC Pulls ‘New Amsterdam’ Episode About Flu Epidemic
tony awards

Tony Awards Postponed Indefinitely as Broadway Theaters Remain Shut
Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts

Comcast Raises $4 Billion in Debt Offering to Help Manage Economic Impact From Coronavirus
Stranger Things 3

Netflix Goes Down, Thousands of Outages Reported Across US
There's Something in the Water

‘There’s Something in the Water’ Film Review: Ellen Page Examines Racism and Environmental Disaster
Jim Carrey at a screening of Showtime's 'Kidding'

Jim Carrey Resumes Anti-Trump Cartoons, With POTUS Asleep During Coronavirus Pandemic
paradigm talent agency

Paradigm Layoffs Hit Senior Agents in Movie, TV and Music Departments
Elton John, Billie Eilish, Billy Joe Armstrong, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey

Elton John to Host Fox’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ Benefit Special

Want
TO KEEP READING?...

Access exclusive member content
for only $1/day!

What you get:

  • in-depth coverage
  • award winning writers
  • exclusive video
  • vip access
  • thewrap magazine
See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

You are currently signed in with a Basic account. Please upgrade to view this article.