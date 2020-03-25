Tweets About Rewatching, Binge-Viewing TV Soar 225% From Last Month as Americans Stay Home

“Walking Dead,” “Tiger King” and “Schitt’s Creek” top list of most-tweeted-about shows over the last 10 days
With several states on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and much of rest of the country in self-isolation trying to stem the spread of COVID-19, Americans have kept busy by binge-watching new TV shows and rewatching old favorites. They’ve also kept busy by tweeting about their binge-watching and rewatching sessions.
Over the past 10 days, there has been a 225% increase in tweets about rewatching and binge-viewing TV compared to the average amount Twitter saw last month, the social media platform told TheWrap on Wednesday.
Among the TV series that users have been mentioning the most are currently airing shows like “The Walking Dead,” “Tiger King” and “Schitt’s Creek,” as well as concluded programs, like “Friends” and “Orange Is the New Black.”
According to Twitter, these are the “states with the highest per-capita rate of talking about rewatching & binging, correlating with states having formal shutdowns”:
1. DC
2. New York
3. Nevada
4. California
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Here's when 129 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
