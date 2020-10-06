Warner Bros. Animation has started production on a new pre-school series called “Batwheels,” and it features baby versions of super-vehicles like the Batmobile and the Batgirl Cycle fighting crime alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and other DC Universe characters.

Set to stream on HBO Max and air on Cartoon Network and its global platforms, the series follows the Batwheels — a group of “sentient, super-powered crime-fighting vehicles” defending Gotham from DC Universe villains alongside their superhero counterparts.

“Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid,” reads the description from Warner Bros. Animation.

“Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). “I can’t wait for all the aspiring superheroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”

“From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation,” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said. “We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman!”

“Batwheels” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with Sam Register (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”) serving as executive producer. Michael G. Stern (“Doc McStuffins”) is co-executive producer, while Simon J. Smith (“Baymax Dreams”) is supervising producer and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. serves as producer.

Cartoon Network also greenlit a spinoff from its popular “We Bare Bears” series on Tuesday. Called “We Baby Bears,” the spinoff series is set to launch in Spring 2021, featuring the Baby Bears — baby Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear — traveling to new worlds in each episode by way of their magical box. “We Bare Bears” director Manny Hernandez returns to executive produce the spinoff with creator Daniel Chong, with Cartoon Network Studios producing.